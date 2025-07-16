The UK has lifted restrictions on Pakistani airlines, the British High Commission in Islamabad said on Wednesday, ending a five-year ban on the country's national carrier.

The UK Air Safety Committee had decided to lift the ban following aviation safety improvements in Pakistan, the British High Commission in Islamabad said, adding that decisions on de-listing states and air carriers were made "through an independent aviation safety process.”

The ban was imposed in 2020, days after Pakistan launched an investigation into the validity of pilot licenses issued in the country following a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash that killed 97 people.

"Based on this independent and technically driven process, it has decided to remove Pakistan and its air carriers from the (UK Air Safety) List," the UK Air Safety Committee said in a statement.

The move comes after European regulators lifted a four-year ban on PIA, with the Pakistani state-owned carrier resuming flights to Europe in January.

Source of relief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the lifting of the ban as "an important milestone for the country.”

"The lifting of the ban on Pakistani flights by the UK is a source of relief for Pakistanis residing in Britain," he added in a statement.

PIA said it would resume services to Britain in "the shortest possible time," with the first flights operating from Islamabad to Manchester.

PIA had previously estimated an annual revenue loss of around 40 billion rupees ($144 million) due to the ban.

The airline has long considered UK routes, including London, Manchester, and Birmingham, among its most profitable. It holds sought-after landing slots at London's Heathrow Airport that could become active again.

PIA's spokesperson said the airline was finalising preparations to resume UK flights "in the shortest possible time" and had submitted its proposed schedule.