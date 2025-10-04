Turkish Foreign Ministry has said that 36 Turkish citizens held by Israeli forces aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels in international waters are expected to return to Türkiye this afternoon on a special flight.

“The final number has not yet been determined. We are continuing our efforts to complete the procedures for our remaining citizens as soon as possible so that they can come to Türkiye,” Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman wrote on X on Saturday.

He added that the planned flight will also carry citizens of third countries.

Over 470 activists detained

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a network of international civil society groups, has organised multiple attempts since 2010 to break the blockade of Gaza and highlight its humanitarian crisis.