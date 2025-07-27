The US and the EU reached a trade deal, ending months-long uncertainty, President Donald Trump announced following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

"I think it's great that we made a deal today, instead of playing games," Trump told reporters on Sunday, along with von der Leyen, following talks at his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.

The US president said he thinks the deal is going to be "great" for both parties, which sets the US rate at 15 percent on EU goods.

"It's going to bring us closer together... it's a partnership in a sense," added Trump.