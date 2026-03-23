WAR ON IRAN
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Iran warns it could mine Gulf waters, threatening global oil lifeline
Tehran signals it may deploy naval mines if attacked, raising stakes for global energy markets already strained by disruptions in key shipping routes.
Iran warns it could mine Gulf waters, threatening global oil lifeline
File photo: Iran warns it could mine Gulf waters. / AP
10 hours ago

Iran on Monday warned it could deploy naval mines across the Persian Gulf if the United States or Israel targets its coasts or islands, a move that could choke off one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

In a statement carried by Fars news agency, Iran’s National Defence Council said any attack would trigger the mining of key maritime routes and communication lines, including the use of floating mines launched from shore.

The warning signals a potential escalation that could turn the Gulf into conditions similar to the already disrupted Strait of Hormuz, effectively halting maritime traffic for an extended period.

Tehran said responsibility for such a scenario would lie with any party initiating an attack, adding that non-belligerent countries would only be able to safely transit Hormuz through coordination with Iran.

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Energy shock fears deepen

The Strait of Hormuz — through which around 20 million barrels of oil pass daily — has already been severely disrupted since early March, driving up shipping costs and pushing global oil prices higher.

The threat of further disruption comes as the war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran enters a new phase, with Tehran retaliating through missile and drone attacks across the region, including in Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US assets.

Any move to mine the Gulf would mark a dramatic escalation, risking a wider economic shock and further destabilising global energy markets.

RelatedTRT World - Iran war may last longer than planned, Washington tells Israel — Report
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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