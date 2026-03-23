Iran on Monday warned it could deploy naval mines across the Persian Gulf if the United States or Israel targets its coasts or islands, a move that could choke off one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

In a statement carried by Fars news agency, Iran’s National Defence Council said any attack would trigger the mining of key maritime routes and communication lines, including the use of floating mines launched from shore.

The warning signals a potential escalation that could turn the Gulf into conditions similar to the already disrupted Strait of Hormuz, effectively halting maritime traffic for an extended period.

Tehran said responsibility for such a scenario would lie with any party initiating an attack, adding that non-belligerent countries would only be able to safely transit Hormuz through coordination with Iran.