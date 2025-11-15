Chinese tech giant Alibaba denies helping Beijing target the United States, telling AFP on Saturday that a recent media report was "completely false".

The Financial Times reported early on Saturday that Alibaba "provides tech support for Chinese military 'operations' against (US) targets", according to a White House memo provided to the newspaper.

The memo claimed that Alibaba hands customer data, including "IP addresses, WiFi information and payment records", to Chinese authorities and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the report said.

The FT said it could not independently verify the claims, noting that the White House believes the actions threaten US security.

Related TRT World - US, China resume trade talks in Malaysia ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi

An Alibaba Group spokesperson told AFP "the assertions and innuendos in the article are completely false".

The Hangzhou-based firm called the memo a "malicious PR operation (that) clearly came from a rogue voice looking to undermine President Trump's recent trade deal with China".

The dispute highlights persisting suspicions between Beijing and Washington, which are locked in competition for technological superiority.

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has reignited a fierce trade war with China.