WORLD
3 min read
Bank of Canada cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, warns of 'inflationary pressures'
The bank signalled the economic growth of Canada could slow in the first quarter of 2025 amid trade war caused by Trump's tariffs.
00:00
Bank of Canada cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, warns of 'inflationary pressures'
The bank stressed that widespread uncertainty created by the ever-shifting threat of US tariffs is limiting consumers' spending plans and businesses' hiring and investment plans. (Reuters) / Reuters
March 12, 2025

The Bank of Canada has slashed its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points as US tariffs raised uncertainties and fears in global trade.

The key overnight lending rate now stands at 2.75 percent, its lowest since September 2022.

The interest rates of the bank rate and the deposit rate stand at 3 percent and 2.70 percent, respectively.

The bank stressed on Wednesday that the Canadian economy entered the year strong, with inflation slowing to the 2 percent target and robust GDP growth.

"However, heightened trade tensions and tariffs imposed by the US will likely slow the pace of economic activity and increase inflationary pressures in Canada," it said. "The economic outlook continues to be subject to more-than-usual uncertainty because of the rapidly evolving policy landscape."

It said the growth of Canada's economy is expected to slow in the first quarter of 2025 due to the effect of the "trade conflict," and recent surveys point to a sharp decline in consumer confidence and a slowdown in business spending as companies postpone or cancel investments.

The bank stressed that widespread uncertainty created by the ever-shifting threat of US tariffs is limiting consumers' spending plans and businesses' hiring and investment plans.

"Monetary policy cannot offset the impacts of a trade war. Governing Council will be carefully assessing the timing and strength of both the downward pressures on inflation from a weaker economy and the upward pressures on inflation from higher costs," it added.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump’s steel, aluminum tariffs take effect as global trade war intensifies
RECOMMENDED

Carney willing to meet Trump

Meanwhile, Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney said that he is willing to sit down with the Americans to negotiate an end to the trade war as long as "there is respect for Canadian sovereignty."

Carney said he respects US President Donald Trump's concerns for US workers and fentanyl, adding that "we are ready to sit down".

Carney will be sworn in as Canada's next prime minister on Friday morning along with his cabinet, the governor general's office announced on Wednesday.

Trump pledged a one-month deferral on items that adhere to a 2018 trade pact after enacting 25 percent duties on the majority of Canadian and Mexican imports last week.

He then threatened to impose significant new taxes on dairy and lumber products from Canada.

Early on Wednesday, 25 percent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium went into force.

Canada, in the meantime, has retaliated with tariffs on US products, including $21 billion worth of steel and aluminum products, taking effect on Thursday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone