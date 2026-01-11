MIDDLE EAST
Last members of YPG terror group in Aleppo begin to leave Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood
SANA says after accepting evacuation, YPG terror group members were put in a convoy of buses and ambulances and began leaving.
Members of the general security forces at the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood after taking control of the area, in Aleppo / Reuters
January 11, 2026

The evacuation of the last group of members from the YPG terror organisation from Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood has begun, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

SANA said on Saturday that after accepting the evacuation, the YPG were placed in a convoy of buses and ambulances.

Another group of YPG militants stationed at the Yasin Hospital in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood was later evacuated to the same area.

Syria's state television, citing security sources, said the groups are the last YPG militants to leave Aleppo.

The Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods have now been cleared of YPG terrorists and are under the control of the Syrian Army, it said.

The town of Tabqa, where the militants are to be taken, is located on the western bank of the Euphrates River in an area under YPG terror group control.

The Syrian army had announced that all military operations in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood were halted as of 3 pm local time on Friday.

The YPG terror group has shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo since Tuesday.

The attacks have killed 23 people and wounded more than 100, and triggered the displacement of 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts.

SOURCE:AA
