The evacuation of the last group of members from the YPG terror organisation from Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood has begun, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

SANA said on Saturday that after accepting the evacuation, the YPG were placed in a convoy of buses and ambulances.

Another group of YPG militants stationed at the Yasin Hospital in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood was later evacuated to the same area.

Syria's state television, citing security sources, said the groups are the last YPG militants to leave Aleppo.

The Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods have now been cleared of YPG terrorists and are under the control of the Syrian Army, it said.