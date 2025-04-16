WORLD
US could impose 245% tariffs on China due to its retaliatory actions
China responds and says, it is not afraid to fight a trade war with the United States.
A White House statement said that China now faces a new tariff up to 245 percent as a result of its retaliatory measures. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

The US announced that China now faces a new tariff up to 245 percent as a result of its retaliatory measures, according to a statement by the White House on late Tuesday.

A national security inquiry into vital resource imports has been launched by the White House's latest administrative order, which was revealed on late Tuesday. The order also included explanations for the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2.

“China now faces up to a 245 percent  tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the White House said. “On Day One, President Trump initiated his America First Trade Policy to make America’s economy great again,” it said.

“More than 75 countries have already reached out to discuss new trade deals. As a result, the individualised higher tariffs are currently paused amid these discussions, except for China, which retaliated,” it added.

A few months ago, China banned exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony, and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications. “Just this week, China suspended exports of six heavy rare earth metals, as well as rare earth magnets, in order to choke off supplies of components central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.”

The statement did not clarify the exact tariff rate China faces but it implied that the tariff rate could go up to 245 percent. China increased its tariffs on imports of US goods to 125 percent last Friday in a tit-for-tat move to Trump, who effectively raised US tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent, while putting a 90-day pause on planned levies for other countries’ goods.

‘Not afraid’


On Wednesday, China warned it was “not afraid” to fight a trade war with the United States and reiterated calls for dialogue, after Trump said it was up to Beijing to come to the negotiating table.

“If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

SOURCE:AFP, AA
