US federal prosecutors have opened criminal investigations into Colombian President Gustavo Petro over alleged ties to drug traffickers and possible illicit campaign financing, according to a report.

The New York Times reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter, that the probes are being conducted by New York US attorney’s offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn involving prosecutors focused on international narcotics trafficking as well as agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.

Investigators are examining Petro’s alleged meetings with traffickers and whether his presidential campaign received donations linked to drug networks, the report said.

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