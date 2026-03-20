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US probes Colombia’s Petro over alleged drug links, illicit campaign funding
Prosecutors in New York probe Colombia’s president over alleged drug links, including possible trafficker ties to campaign financing, the New York Times reported.
US probes Colombia’s Petro over alleged drug links, illicit campaign funding
Petro has denied any links to drug trafficking and previously dismissed similar allegations as politically motivated. / Reuters
March 20, 2026

US federal prosecutors have opened criminal investigations into Colombian President Gustavo Petro over alleged ties to drug traffickers and possible illicit campaign financing, according to a report.

The New York Times reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter, that the probes are being conducted by New York US attorney’s offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn involving prosecutors focused on international narcotics trafficking as well as agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.

Investigators are examining Petro’s alleged meetings with traffickers and whether his presidential campaign received donations linked to drug networks, the report said.

RelatedTRT World - Colombian president urges Latin American countries to unite in wake of US attack on Venezuela

Tense relationship with Trump

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The investigations are in early stages, and it remains unclear whether they will lead to criminal charges, the report added.

It added that there is no indication the White House initiated the probes, though Petro has had a tense relationship with President Donald Trump, who has publicly criticised him.

Petro has denied any links to drug trafficking and previously dismissed similar allegations as politically motivated.

In January, US forces captured Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to try them in a New York court on drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.

RelatedTRT World - Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
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