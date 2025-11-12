Norway on Wednesday ruled out serving as the sole guarantor for a proposed European Union loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, though officials said Oslo may consider contributing depending on the final mechanism Brussels adopts.

The European Commission is weighing a plan to use proceeds from Russia’s frozen assets — held since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine — to fund a $162 (€140 billion) interest-free loan to Kiev, aimed at supporting Ukraine’s budget and military needs over the next two years.

The proposal has drawn resistance from Belgium, where Euroclear, the international securities depository holding most of the frozen assets, is based. Brussels has expressed concerns about possible Russian retaliation and legal risks.

Related TRT World - Ukraine must be supported in talks with Russia, European leaders say

‘Discussions are still ongoing’

Some Norwegian economists have argued that Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil and gas exporter, should act as guarantor for the loan, citing the country’s estimated €109 billion in extra revenue from soaring gas prices since the war began.