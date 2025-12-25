US
ICE shooting in US state of Maryland leaves 2 wounded
Police say agents fired after van allegedly tried to run them over during enforcement action.
One person shot, another injured during ICE enforcement detail in Glen Burnie, Maryland / AP
December 25, 2025

Two people were wounded in a shooting involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Glen Burnie, Maryland, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10.51 am local time on the 500 block of West Court as agents with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations were carrying out an enforcement detail in Glen Burnie, just outside Baltimore.

According to police, ICE agents approached a white van that allegedly attempted to run them over.

The agents then opened fire on the vehicle, which accelerated before coming to rest in a wooded area behind nearby homes.

One person inside the van was shot and taken to hospital.

A second person, who was outside the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was also transported to hospital for treatment, police said.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said that he was aware of the ICE-involved shooting and that state officials were in contact with local authorities.

'As information surrounding the incident continues to emerge, we will remain in touch with local officials and are standing by to provide support for the community,' Moore said.

