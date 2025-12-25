Two people were wounded in a shooting involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Glen Burnie, Maryland, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10.51 am local time on the 500 block of West Court as agents with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations were carrying out an enforcement detail in Glen Burnie, just outside Baltimore.

According to police, ICE agents approached a white van that allegedly attempted to run them over.

The agents then opened fire on the vehicle, which accelerated before coming to rest in a wooded area behind nearby homes.

One person inside the van was shot and taken to hospital.