A hospital blaze caused by a suspected short-circuit killed at least six patients in a trauma centre at the largest state-run hospital in India's northwestern city of Jaipur, and injured five, officials have said.

The fire began in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sawai Man Singh Hospital, "releasing toxic gases", hospital official Anurag Dhakad told the ANI news agency on Monday, adding that a short-circuit was the suspected cause.

"Five patients are still critical," he said, while 13 had been safely evacuated from the two wards of the hospital in the capital of Rajasthan, which draws patients from across the desert state.

Fire brigade teams arrived within 20 minutes after the fire began late on Sunday in the neurosurgery ICU, hospital superintendent Sushil Kumar Bhati told the agency.

Most of the hospital equipment was gutted in the roughly two hours it took to bring the fire under control, however, broadcaster NDTV said.

Jaipur Police chief Biju George Joseph said a forensic investigation would determine the exact cause.