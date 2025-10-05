The number of students confirmed dead after the collapse of an Islamic boarding school building in Indonesia rose to 36, from 16 a day earlier, the country's disaster mitigation agency has said.

Efforts continued for a seventh day to search for the bodies of 27 students still declared missing — mostly teenage boys from the ages of 13 to 19 — trapped under the rubble, the agency said on Sunday.

Cranes were deployed to excavate debris, and search and evacuation efforts were 60 percent complete, according to the agency, which said it expected to clear all debris and finish the search on Monday.

The Al Khoziny school in the town of Sidoarjo in East Java province caved in last Monday, collapsing on top of hundreds of teenage students during afternoon prayers, its foundations unable to support ongoing construction work on its upper floors.

Failing to find signs of life