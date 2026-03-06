The World Health Organization has said that medical supplies in Gaza were running critically low despite Israel's reopening of a key crossing this week.

Supplies of some items, such as gauze and needles, have already run out, said WHO's regional director Hanan Balkhy on Friday, citing information from the Health Ministry in Gaza, devastated by Israel’s war on Gaza.

"Stocks of essential medicines, trauma supplies, and surgical consumables are critically low, and fuel shortages continue to limit hospital operations," she said.

"The situation is difficult, and we will be running out of whatever is remaining."

On Tuesday, the Israeli military agency that controls access to Gaza said it had reopened the Karem Abu Salem border crossing "for the gradual entry of humanitarian aid". It had closed entry points earlier, citing missile threats from Iran amid an escalating air war after ​Israeli ⁠and US forces attacked Iran on Saturday.

The Rafah crossing into Egypt, the main exit point for most people in Gaza, has remained shut and medical evacuations suspended, the WHO said.