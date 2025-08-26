More than two billion people worldwide still lack access to safely managed drinking water, the United Nations said, warning that progress towards universal coverage was moving nowhere near quickly enough.

The UN's health and children's agencies said in a report published on Monday that a full one in four people globally lacked access to safely managed drinking water last year, with over 100 million people remaining reliant on drinking surface water, such as from rivers, ponds, and canals.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF said lagging water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services were leaving billions at greater risk of disease.

They said in a joint study that the world remains far off track to reach the target of achieving universal coverage of such services by 2030.

Goals slipping from reach

Instead, that goal "is increasingly out of reach," they warned.

"Water, sanitation and hygiene are not privileges: they are basic human rights," said the WHO's environment chief, Ruediger Krech.