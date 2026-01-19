A Russian overnight drone attack struck Ukraine’s southern Odessa region, damaging energy, gas and residential infrastructure, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

One person was injured, Kiper said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that a “critical infrastructure” facility was also hit, without providing further details.

In the Odessa district, a drone hit a multi-storey residential building. Two apartments, the facade of the building, windows, and vehicles parked nearby were damaged, he said.

The regional strike came as Russia launched a wider overnight drone assault across Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that two people were killed and dozens were wounded nationwide.

He said more than 200 drones targeted multiple regions, including Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Odessa.

Ukraine’s military reported around 30 strikes across 15 locations.