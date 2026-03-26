Spot gold fell below $4,500 per ounce early on Thursday, extending losses as the Middle East conflict continues to fuel broad market volatility and keep pressure on bullion.

Gold traded at $4,426.50 per ounce as of 0605GMT on Thursday, down 1.6 percent on the day.

The latest decline came after a sharp and volatile selloff in recent weeks. Gold prices have fallen 15 percent since the conflict began on February 28 and were trading well below their January 2026 record high of $5,595 per ounce.

Last week, the price of gold saw its biggest weekly drop since 1983, losing more than 10 percent.

The price of silver per ounce also saw a decline, falling over 2 percent to $69.73 per ounce.