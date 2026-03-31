It wasn't long before Israel turned its aggression towards Lebanon after starting its attacks against Iran on February 28.
By early March, southern towns faced urgent evacuation orders as bombardment intensified.
Alma al-Shaab, a Christian town in southern Lebanon, found itself caught in the crossfire.
Speaking to TRT World, the town's Mayor, Shadi Sayah, says that Israel's aggression against Lebanon turned the town into an "open, uninhabited zone", with almost no one left in there.
He says the town faced an ultimatum to evacuate on March 3; however, residents "defied this directive and rang the church bells to demonstrate their steadfast attachment to their land."
"Yet, events escalated dramatically: on March 7, 2026, a municipal police vehicle was targeted — its crew surviving only through divine providence — before Sami Ghafari, the brother of Chorbishop Maroun Ghafari, was martyred near the Church of Our Lady, in a dangerous escalation that struck at the very heart of the town," he says.
Sayah says that in the face of persistent Israeli threats, coupled with the absence of any guarantees or assurances, as well as the Lebanese Army's withdrawal from the town on March 4, 2026, the residents found themselves "confronted with a harsh reality, wherein remaining behind had become tantamount to suicide."
"Thus, despite their steadfast attachment to their land until the very last moment, the decision was ultimately made to prioritise the preservation of lives," he says.
"Consequently, Alma al-Shaab has effectively transformed into an open, uninhabited zone, amidst persistent security threats and instability."
Displacement after Displacement
This wasn't the first time the municipality's residents had been displaced. During Israel's aggression against the country in 2023, at the time, Tel Aviv was also carrying out its genocide in Gaza; it destroyed around 60 percent of its homes and forced people to flee, according to Sayah.
"However, driven by the residents' determination, a return took place on January 25, 2025. The townspeople immediately began restoration work at their own expense, resulting in the return of over 500 individuals," he says.
"Yet, this figure gradually dropped to 300 by the start of the academic year — due to the closure of two out of three schools — which only served to heighten the prevailing uncertainty."
Fast forward to today, the town faced the latest evacuation ultimatum, with the population dropping below 100 before the last day of departure.
"The final count of residents remaining within the town had reached 83 individuals—along with approximately 50 vehicles—before the final departure took place on March 10, 2026," says Sayah.
"I was the very last person to leave the town."
"There is no one in the town. We don't know what is happening there. When will it end?"
Sayah also noted that Alma al-Shaab previously offered two martyrs: "Yaqout al-Qassis during the 2023 conflict, and Hayat Farah during the July War in 2006 — marking a long legacy of steadfastness and sacrifice."
Town reflects 'broader situation in southern Lebanon'
Sayah says that the harsh reality in Alma al-Shaab reflects the broader situation unfolding across southern Lebanon due to Israel's aggression.
"Characterised by mass displacement, widespread destruction, and devastating economic losses — coupled with the complete absence of any clear horizon for the safe or imminent return of residents to their homes," says Sayah.
On March 27, the Israeli army said it was expanding its ground invasion in southern Lebanon, with Israeli media saying the expansion was going to be up to 8 kilometres into the Lebanese territory.
Israeli media also said that the army has already begun establishing 18 new military sites inside Lebanon, some located deep inside Lebanese territory.
According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has killed at least 1,247 people and wounded 3,690 others since March 2.