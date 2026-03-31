It wasn't long before Israel turned its aggression towards Lebanon after starting its attacks against Iran on February 28.

By early March, southern towns faced urgent evacuation orders as bombardment intensified.

Alma al-Shaab, a Christian town in southern Lebanon, found itself caught in the crossfire.

Speaking to TRT World, the town's Mayor, Shadi Sayah, says that Israel's aggression against Lebanon turned the town into an "open, uninhabited zone", with almost no one left in there.

He says the town faced an ultimatum to evacuate on March 3; however, residents "defied this directive and rang the church bells to demonstrate their steadfast attachment to their land."

"Yet, events escalated dramatically: on March 7, 2026, a municipal police vehicle was targeted — its crew surviving only through divine providence — before Sami Ghafari, the brother of Chorbishop Maroun Ghafari, was martyred near the Church of Our Lady, in a dangerous escalation that struck at the very heart of the town," he says.

Sayah says that in the face of persistent Israeli threats, coupled with the absence of any guarantees or assurances, as well as the Lebanese Army's withdrawal from the town on March 4, 2026, the residents found themselves "confronted with a harsh reality, wherein remaining behind had become tantamount to suicide."

"Thus, despite their steadfast attachment to their land until the very last moment, the decision was ultimately made to prioritise the preservation of lives," he says.

"Consequently, Alma al-Shaab has effectively transformed into an open, uninhabited zone, amidst persistent security threats and instability."

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Displacement after Displacement

This wasn't the first time the municipality's residents had been displaced. During Israel's aggression against the country in 2023, at the time, Tel Aviv was also carrying out its genocide in Gaza; it destroyed around 60 percent of its homes and forced people to flee, according to Sayah.

"However, driven by the residents' determination, a return took place on January 25, 2025. The townspeople immediately began restoration work at their own expense, resulting in the return of over 500 individuals," he says.