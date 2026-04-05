WAR ON IRAN
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US should 'abandon language of ultimatums' — Russia's Lavrov
Lavrov and Araghchi urged Washington to halt “illegal attacks” on civilian infrastructure, including Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant staffed by Russian technicians.
US should 'abandon language of ultimatums' — Russia's Lavrov
Lavrov comments come after Trump threatened strikes on Iran’s infrastructure over Hormuz. / Reuters
April 5, 2026

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday said Washington should abandon "the language of ultimatums" and return to negotiations, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, his office said.

Lavrov's comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden post Sunday to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if it did not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

"The Russian side expressed hope that the efforts undertaken by a number of states to de-escalate tensions around Iran will be successful," said a Moscow read-out of Lavrov's conversation with Iran's Abbas Araghchi.

That, it added, "would be facilitated by the United States abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning the situation to a negotiating track".

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Lavrov and Araghchi also called on Washington to halt "illegal attacks on civilian infrastructure", such as the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where Russian staff have been working as technicians.

Moscow on Saturday started evacuating its 198 workers there shortly after a US-Israeli projectile hit near the facility, Russian state media reported.

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SOURCE:AFP
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