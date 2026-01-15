France has begun deploying military forces to Greenland and will soon reinforce them with land, air and naval assets, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, as tensions rise over US President Donald Trump’s threats to seize the strategically located Arctic territory.

“A first team of French military personnel is already on site and will be reinforced in the coming days by land, air and maritime assets,” Macron said during his New Year's address to the armed forces.

The deployment is part of a European military exercise launched by Denmark, which holds sovereignty over the self-governing island.

Macron said Europe has “a particular responsibility” towards Greenland, noting that the territory is part of the European Union and belongs to a NATO ally.

“France must be available in the face of threats, adapt to them, and stand alongside a sovereign state to protect its territory,” he said.

European efforts to bolster security