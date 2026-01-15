WORLD
France sends troops to Greenland as Europe closes ranks against US takeover threats
Paris joins Danish-led military drills on the Arctic island as Macron warns Europe has a duty to defend the sovereignty of a NATO ally.
The announcement of deployment by France comes after US President Trump renewed calls for Greenland to be placed “in the hands of the United States”. / Reuters
January 15, 2026

France has begun deploying military forces to Greenland and will soon reinforce them with land, air and naval assets, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, as tensions rise over US President Donald Trump’s threats to seize the strategically located Arctic territory.

“A first team of French military personnel is already on site and will be reinforced in the coming days by land, air and maritime assets,” Macron said during his New Year's address to the armed forces.

The deployment is part of a European military exercise launched by Denmark, which holds sovereignty over the self-governing island.

Macron said Europe has “a particular responsibility” towards Greenland, noting that the territory is part of the European Union and belongs to a NATO ally.

“France must be available in the face of threats, adapt to them, and stand alongside a sovereign state to protect its territory,” he said.

European efforts to bolster security

Greenland has drawn renewed international attention due to its strategic Arctic location, vast mineral resources, and growing concerns over Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any suggestion of selling the island, reiterating Danish sovereignty.

Denmark, Sweden and Germany have also stepped up their military presence through exercises and reconnaissance missions, underscoring a broader European effort to bolster security in the Arctic.

The deployments come after Trump renewed calls for Greenland to be placed “in the hands of the United States,” arguing it is necessary to counter Moscow and Beijing.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said a White House meeting this week failed to shift Washington’s position.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
