Several countries and international leaders have expressed condolences to Türkiye after a Turkish military cargo plane with 20 army personnel on board crashed in Georgia.

The plane crashed in Georgia on its way home from Azerbaijan, the defence ministry said Tuesday.

"Our C-130 military cargo plane, which took off from Azerbaijan to return home, has crashed at the Georgia-Azerbaijan border," the ministry said in a statement.

Here are some of the condolences of world leaders.

United states

US special envoy for Syria and ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, said he was "deeply saddened by today’s tragic crash of a Turkish Armed Forces aircraft," extending condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, and the people of Türkiye, and reaffirming that "the United States stands in solidarity with our Turkish allies."

Qatar

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a message of condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the crash.

Jordan

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry offered its "sincerest condolences" to the government and people of Türkiye for the victims of the Turkish military cargo plane crash.

Spokesperson Foad Majali affirmed the kingdom’s solidarity and full support with Türkiye, extending condolences to the families of the victims.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)

President Tufan Erhurman expressed sorrow over the incident, saying he learned of the crash "with great sadness," and wished patience to "the families, loved ones, and the people of Türkiye."

Prime Minister Unal Ustel and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu also shared condolence messages, expressing the Turkish Cypriot people’s solidarity with Türkiye and prayers for the fallen soldiers.

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow on X, saying that he was "saddened by the tragic crash of the Turkish C-130 aircraft in Georgia."

"Heartfelt condolences to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the families of those on board and to our Turkish brothers and sisters. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this moment of grief," he said.

In another statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Islamabad said it "stands in full solidarity with its Turkish brothers and sisters."

Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry also expressed "deep sorrow over the incident of the Turkish military transport aircraft crash."

"We sincerely extend our condolences to the brotherly government and people of Türkiye, as well as to the families of the victims," Kabul stated.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also sent a message to the Turkish president, conveying his "deep condolences" to the Turkish people and families of the victims.