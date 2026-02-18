Australia's race discrimination watchdog demanded an apology on Wednesday over remarks by a hard-right lawmaker targeting Muslims.

Anti-immigration One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson said on Monday that Australia should show a "tough stance" against Islam.

"Their religion concerns me, because what it says in the Quran: they hate Westerners, and that's what it's all about," the senator told Sky News Australia.

"You say: 'Oh, well, there's good Muslims out there'. Well, I'm sorry, how can you — you know — tell me there are good Muslims?"

Comments that "stigmatise and devalue" people serve to increase fear and deepen division, said Race Discrimination Commissioner Giridharan Sivaraman.

"To those who speak about the importance of social cohesion: you cannot build it by isolating, belittling, or casting suspicion on an entire group of Australians."

Unity starts with respect, he said in a statement.

"I call on Senator Hanson to withdraw her remarks and offer an apology to Muslim Australians."