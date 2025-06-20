WORLD
Russia and Kazakhstan agree on a nuclear power plant roadmap
Russian atomic energy corporation Rosatom to lead international consortium tasked with building a large-capacity nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.
Russia, Kazakhstan agree on nuclear power plant roadmap / AFP
June 20, 2025

Russia and Kazakhstan reach an agreement and sign documents outlining a timeline for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

The agreement was signed by Alexey Likhachev, director general of the Russian atomic energy corporation Rosatom, and Almasadam Satkaliyev, chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, at a ceremony held during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Kazakhstan had earlier selected Rosatom as the leader of an international consortium tasked with building a large-capacity nuclear power plant in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kazakhstan in November and discussed boosting energy and industry ties with the country, which exports most of its oil through Russia but is exploring alternatives.

In October, Kazakhstan voted in favour of constructing its first nuclear power plant. The plan, backed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, faced criticism from some Kazakhs.

SOURCE:AA
