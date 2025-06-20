Russia and Kazakhstan reach an agreement and sign documents outlining a timeline for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

The agreement was signed by Alexey Likhachev, director general of the Russian atomic energy corporation Rosatom, and Almasadam Satkaliyev, chairman of Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency, at a ceremony held during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Kazakhstan had earlier selected Rosatom as the leader of an international consortium tasked with building a large-capacity nuclear power plant in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kazakhstan in November and discussed boosting energy and industry ties with the country, which exports most of its oil through Russia but is exploring alternatives.