AMERICAS
2 min read
Cuba receives humanitarian aid convoy defying US sanctions
The aid flotilla arrives in Havana as the island nation faces a near-catastrophic economic crisis following the Trump administration's decision to cut off fuel supplies.
Cuba receives humanitarian aid convoy defying US sanctions
Aid flotilla arrives as Cuba faces deep economic crisis and shortages. / Reuters
March 25, 2026

Cuba has received a shipment of humanitarian aid from the Nuestra America Convoy, an international effort organised by global activists seeking to circumvent US sanctions that restrict shipments of fuel and other goods to the island.

The aid arrived on a small ship that departed last week from the port of Progreso in Mexico and entered Havana harbour early on Tuesday, delivering 14 tonnes of food, medicine, solar panels and bicycles to Cuban authorities.

It was one of three ships in a flotilla to depart from Progreso, with two more expected to arrive later.

The shipment has supplemented another 6 tonnes of goods flown in by activists over the past week, including deliveries to hospitals that were broadcast on Cuban state television.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel last week received members of the convoy at the presidential palace, including European politicians such as former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Nuestra America coalition includes nearly 300 organisations from more than 30 countries, including non-governmental groups, unions, political parties and lawmakers.

"It's only a first step. Much more support will follow," Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said after disembarking.

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Symbolic delivery

Tuesday's delivery, delayed by poor weather in the Caribbean, has been described as largely symbolic in a country facing a severe economic crisis affecting transport, healthcare and electricity generation.

The Trump administration has cut off fuel supplies to the island and threatened tariffs on countries delivering oil to Cuba.

The show of support comes shortly after Costa Rica joined Ecuador in severing diplomatic relations with Cuba.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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