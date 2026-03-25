Cuba has received a shipment of humanitarian aid from the Nuestra America Convoy, an international effort organised by global activists seeking to circumvent US sanctions that restrict shipments of fuel and other goods to the island.

The aid arrived on a small ship that departed last week from the port of Progreso in Mexico and entered Havana harbour early on Tuesday, delivering 14 tonnes of food, medicine, solar panels and bicycles to Cuban authorities.

It was one of three ships in a flotilla to depart from Progreso, with two more expected to arrive later.

The shipment has supplemented another 6 tonnes of goods flown in by activists over the past week, including deliveries to hospitals that were broadcast on Cuban state television.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel last week received members of the convoy at the presidential palace, including European politicians such as former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Nuestra America coalition includes nearly 300 organisations from more than 30 countries, including non-governmental groups, unions, political parties and lawmakers.

"It's only a first step. Much more support will follow," Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said after disembarking.