Six die as helicopter crashes into Hudson River in New York
Bystander video appears to show helicopter breaking apart mid-air as it plummets into the river.
Helicopter crashes off Pier 1 and into Hudson River. [Reuters] / Reuters
April 10, 2025

A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River, the New York Police Department confirmed on social media, leaving at least six people dead.

Three adults and three children were killed, the city's mayor said on Thursday.

"At this time, all six victims have been removed from the water. And sadly, all six victims have been pronounced deceased," he told a briefing.

On Thursday, NYPD posted on X at 3:37 pm, that the crash happened "in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street," and traffic will be seen in those surrounding areas.

Video footage showed rescue boats surrounding the overturned helicopter, its skids bobbing in the water, USA Today reported.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer posted on X: "I’m closely monitoring the helicopter crash in the Hudson River. I have spoken with the @NTSB, and they are on the way to NYC. I’m praying for all those impacted and for our brave first responders on the scene. We have to fight for safety in the air."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
