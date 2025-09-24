TÜRKİYE
Erdogan at UN Climate Summit: Türkiye's renewable energy share surpasses 60%
Turkish President says Türkiye's climate policy is built on energy, industry, buildings, transportation, waste, agriculture, and forestry.
Erdogan expresses hope that Türkiye could host the COP31 summit in 2026. / AA
September 24, 2025

Türkiye has increased the share of renewable energy in total installed capacity to over 60 percent as of this year, the Turkish president has said.

"While increasing the share of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency, we are expanding low-carbon technologies in industry. As of this year, we have raised the share of renewable energy within the total installed capacity up to more than 60 percent," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the UN Climate Summit in New York on Wednesday.

The president highlighted efforts to strengthen infrastructure, including electric vehicle production and railway investments.

"In line with our net zero emissions target for 2053, we will continue to transform key sectors," he added.

Erdogan detailed Türkiye's ongoing initiatives, including plans to establish an emissions trading system, implement a green finance strategy, and create a national green taxonomy.

He said the country's climate policy is built on seven pillars: energy, industry, buildings, transportation, waste, agriculture, and forestry.

"Through the policies to be implemented in the economy, we aim to achieve an emission reduction of 466 million tons by 2035 and to lower our emissions down to 643 million tons," Erdogan said.

He expressed hope that Türkiye could host the COP31 summit in 2026.

SOURCE:AA
