A pilot died after an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed in western Gujarat state, officials said.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening in Jamnagar during a night mission.

The two pilots faced a "technical malfunction" and “initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population,” the IAF said in a statement on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar,” it said.