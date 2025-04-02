WORLD
Air Force pilot dies after fighter jet crashes in western India
An IAF Jaguar jet crashed in Gujarat state due to a technical malfunction, with one pilot killed while another injured and receiving medical treatment.
Air Force pilot dies after fighter jet crashes in western India
Probe ordered to determine cause of accident. / Photo: AP / AP
April 2, 2025

A pilot died after an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed in western Gujarat state, officials said.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening in Jamnagar during a night mission.

The two pilots faced a "technical malfunction" and “initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population,” the IAF said in a statement on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar,” it said.

“The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it added.

According to the Air Force, a court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

