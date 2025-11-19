The Trump administration has been “secretly working” with Moscow on a new draft plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a report.

Axios reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous US and Russian officials, that the 28-point plan draws inspiration from President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan that was agreed to by Israel and Hamas last month after more than two years of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The draft is organised around four themes: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, broader European security and the future of US relations with both Kiev and Moscow, the publication reported.

Details on how the proposal addresses core disputes — including control of territory in eastern Ukraine — remain unclear.

A US official was quoted as saying that Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the effort and has held extensive discussions with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who said he spent three days meeting Trump’s team in Miami in late October.

A White House official said Trump believes “there is a chance to end this senseless war if flexibility is shown,” and US officials have begun briefing European partners on the emerging proposal.