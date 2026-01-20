WORLD
1 min read
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
US Homeland Security chief blames local leaders for failing to protect the city and defends the crackdown amid widespread backlash over immigration tactics.
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, January 15 2026. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Monday that her department had arrested over 10,000 migrants in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as part of an ongoing crackdown on immigration.

"We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis," Noem said in a statement.

Noem blamed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for what she called a failure to protect residents, accusing them instead of protecting "criminals".

Over the past six weeks, Noem said, law enforcement officials had arrested 3,000 migrants.

RECOMMENDED

Minneapolis has become a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration enforcement after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on January 7.

An American mother, Good's killing sparked widespread public and political backlash, as well as demands for investigations at the local, state and federal levels.

RelatedTRT World - Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends