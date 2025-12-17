Pilots of a private jet narrowly avoided a collision with a US Air Force refuelling tanker near Venezuela on Saturday, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The Falcon 900EX business jet, flying from the Caribbean island of Aruba to Miami, alerted air traffic controllers on the island of Curacao shortly after the near-miss, according to audio obtained by LiveATC.net.

At around 26,000 feet (7,925 metres), one pilot described the encounter as dangerously close, noting the aircraft was climbing directly toward a large plane that resembled a wide-body jet, possibly a Boeing 777 or 767.

The incident comes just two days after a similar near-collision in the same region, amid a US military buildup in the Caribbean and President Donald Trump’s hints that military action against Venezuela could be imminent.