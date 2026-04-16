Lebanon is "not aware" of any upcoming contact with Israel, an official source told AFP, after US President Donald Trump said the leaders of the two countries would speak on Thursday.

"We are not aware of any planned contact with the Israeli side, and we have not been informed of any through official channels," the source said.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier that Washington was "trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow."

A senior US administration official said earlier that Trump would "welcome" an end to hostilities in Lebanon, but stressed that any such outcome is not part of talks between Washington and Tehran.

"The president would welcome the end of hostilities in Lebanon as part of a peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The United States wants to see a durable peace but did not demand an immediate ceasefire," and "negotiations between the US and Iran are not linked to ongoing peace talks between Israel and Lebanon," according to the official.

Washington's focus is on building trust between the Lebanese and Israeli governments "so that we can create space for a peace deal, and so that any future understandings can be durable."