Israel killed nearly 20,000 children during the ongoing genocide in Gaza since October 2023, local authorities said Sunday.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said the bodies of more than 19,450 children were brought to hospitals, while over 12,500 women were also killed, including about 10,160 whose bodies were recovered.

The office said Israeli forces destroyed about 90 percent of Gaza’s territory and occupied over 80 percent of the area, using an estimated 200,000 tonnes of explosives.

According to the statement, at least 1,670 medical personnel, 140 civil defence members, and 255 journalists have been killed since the war began two years ago.

The media office said around 12,000 miscarriages among pregnant women were reported in Gaza due to Israeli-enforced starvation and destruction of healthcare.

It accused Israel of “systematically” targeting Gaza’s health sector, destroying or disabling 38 hospitals, 96 health centres, and 197 ambulances.