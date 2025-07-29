Washington DC — The US State Department has denied that there is a rift between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following their contradictory remarks on the escalating starvation crisis in besieged Gaza.

"What we've seen between the President [Trump] and the Prime Minister [Netanyahu] has been a very good relationship," Tammy Bruce, spokeswoman for the US Department of State, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Certainly, this is a fluid dynamic situation. That's an understatement when it comes to happening in Gaza, especially with the new efforts regarding the humanitarian assistance," she added.

Trump, when asked on Monday in Scotland if he agreed with Netanyahu's remarks about starvation in Gaza, said, "I don't know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry."

Trump later remarked, "Some of those kids are — that's real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can't fake that. So we're going to be even more involved."

Trump's remarks contradicted Netanyahu, who on Sunday stated, "There is no policy of starvation in Gaza and there is no starvation in Gaza."

Bruce said President Trump prioritises diplomatic solutions due to his humanitarian nature. She called him "a realist" who is prepared to act to achieve peace and a ceasefire.

She noted aid to Gaza is insufficient, adding President Trump plans further action regarding the escalating crisis.

"I think the recognition that no one has denied, we have not denied it in this room that the humanitarian assistance to this point has not been enough. My argument has been that it would never be enough in that obscene, unnatural environment," she said.

"And so we're we're proceeding in that regard and of course with President Trump's leadership, as he noted yesterday, to do even more to assist when it comes to food and other aid."

'Flood Gaza with large-scale food aid'

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, nearly 150 Palestinians have died of starvation since October 2023 including 88 children.

The UN says some 1,000 starving Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli troops at the aid sites of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an American non-profit backed by Israel.