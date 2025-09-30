German prosecutors have announced the arrest of a Syrian national accused of crimes against humanity for leading a pro-regime militia during the early months of Syria's civil war in 2011.

Police arrested Anwar S. in Berlin following an investigation that led to strong suspicion of his involvement in crimes against humanity, including killing, torture, and illegal detention, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the arrest warrant, the suspect led a "Shabiha militia" group in Aleppo that operated on behalf of the former Syrian regime under then-President Bashar al Assad. The militia brutally suppressed peaceful protesters during the early phases of Syria's uprising.

"On eight separate occasions after Friday prayers between late April 2011 and November 2011, the suspect and his militiamen beat up civilians with batons, metal pipes and similar tools to disperse or suppress protests," prosecutors said.

"Electric shocks were used as well."

Further abuse during detention