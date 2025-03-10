Philippine authorities are making preparations to arrest former president Rodrigo Duterte after the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a red notice, local media reported.

According to the Manila Times, which cited an "unimpeachable" source on Monday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has mobilised 7,000 personnel to locate and detain the former president.

The International Criminal Court has been investigating Duterte over thousands of deaths linked to his anti-drug campaign.

Security forces have been deployed at major entry points, including seaports and airports, in anticipation of Duterte's return from Hong Kong.

‌However, the primary efforts to arrest him will be concentrated in Metro Manila and his home province, Davao.

‘If it is my fate, I will accept it’

Duterte, who is currently in Hong Kong, stated that he is prepared for his possible arrest.

"If this is truly my fate in life, it's okay, I will accept it.



They can arrest me, imprison me," he said while addressing a rally of Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.