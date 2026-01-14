Arrangements are under way for members of a technocratic committee designated to administer Gaza to travel to Egypt for their first meeting, expected on Thursday or Friday, a Palestinian source said.

The committee is part of a post-war governance plan proposed by US President Donald Trump following Israel’s devastating war in Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and injured over 171,000 since October 2023.

The source said on Wednesday that members have been formally notified of their appointments and will begin work in their respective portfolios once the panel convenes in Cairo.

The New York Times reported this week that Washington is close to announcing the committee’s formation, with former Palestinian deputy planning minister Ali Shaath expected to chair it.

Formation of the panel

The panel brings together academics, professionals and civil society figures selected for their technical expertise to manage Gaza’s most urgent sectors amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Israel destroyed roughly 90 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure during the war, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.

According to Palestinian and international media, Omar Shamaly, executive director of the Palestinian Telecommunications Company in Gaza, is expected to oversee telecommunications; Abdel Karim Ashour, head of the Agricultural Relief Association, agriculture; and Dr Aed Yaghi, head of the Medical Relief Association, health.

Other portfolios include economy and trade, education, finance, water and municipal services, social affairs, land administration and the judiciary.