South Korean police carried out another raid on the Presidential Security Service (PSS) over allegations that it attempted to obstruct investigators from executing a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol last month.

Officers were dispatched to the PSS office inside the presidential compound in Seoul and were waiting for access to conduct the search and seizure, Yonhap News reported on Monday.

The raid targets acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hoon and Lee Kwang-woo, head of the PSS bodyguard division, who are accused of abusing their power and obstructing official duties during an earlier attempt to detain Yoon over his failed martial law bid on Dec. 3.

It marks the fourth raid on the presidential compound since Yoon’s impeachment in December.