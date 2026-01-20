Clashes that erupted on Monday around Syria's Hasakah province and in the southern areas of Ayn al-Arab largely came to a halt by early Tuesday, after Syrian army forces advanced east of the Euphrates River under a ceasefire and full integration agreement reached with the YPG terror group.

According to information obtained by correspondents in the region, the Syrian army is currently deployed at four points around Hasakah province, including one position near the entrance to the city centre.

Army units have also taken up positions along the line at the immediate entrance to the town of Sirrin in the southern parts of Ayn al-Arab.

While clashes continued intermittently overnight in both areas, fighting largely ceased by morning.

Similarly, clashes between Syrian army forces and the terrorist organisation and remnants of the former regime occupying Aktan Prison, located north of Raqqa city centre, have also subsided.