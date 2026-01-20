Clashes that erupted on Monday around Syria's Hasakah province and in the southern areas of Ayn al-Arab largely came to a halt by early Tuesday, after Syrian army forces advanced east of the Euphrates River under a ceasefire and full integration agreement reached with the YPG terror group.
According to information obtained by correspondents in the region, the Syrian army is currently deployed at four points around Hasakah province, including one position near the entrance to the city centre.
Army units have also taken up positions along the line at the immediate entrance to the town of Sirrin in the southern parts of Ayn al-Arab.
While clashes continued intermittently overnight in both areas, fighting largely ceased by morning.
Similarly, clashes between Syrian army forces and the terrorist organisation and remnants of the former regime occupying Aktan Prison, located north of Raqqa city centre, have also subsided.
The Syrian army continues to send reinforcements to both regions.
On Sunday, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country's northeast.
Under the deal, the YPG terror group will withdraw its formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor provinces to the Syrian state.
The agreement also provides for the integration of YPG's military and security assets into the Syrian ministries of defence and interior following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.