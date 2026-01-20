WORLD
2 min read
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
Reporters on the ground say the clashes continued intermittently overnight in the region, but the fighting came largely to a standstill by morning.
Clashes subside in northeast Syria after army advance under ceasefire deal
The Syrian army continues to send reinforcements to the country's northeast. / AA
January 20, 2026

Clashes that erupted on Monday around Syria's Hasakah province and in the southern areas of Ayn al-Arab largely came to a halt by early Tuesday, after Syrian army forces advanced east of the Euphrates River under a ceasefire and full integration agreement reached with the YPG terror group.

According to information obtained by correspondents in the region, the Syrian army is currently deployed at four points around Hasakah province, including one position near the entrance to the city centre.

Army units have also taken up positions along the line at the immediate entrance to the town of Sirrin in the southern parts of Ayn al-Arab.

While clashes continued intermittently overnight in both areas, fighting largely ceased by morning.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support

Similarly, clashes between Syrian army forces and the terrorist organisation and remnants of the former regime occupying Aktan Prison, located north of Raqqa city centre, have also subsided.

RECOMMENDED

The Syrian army continues to send reinforcements to both regions.

On Sunday, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country's northeast.

Under the deal, the YPG terror group will withdraw its formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor provinces to the Syrian state.

The agreement also provides for the integration of YPG's military and security assets into the Syrian ministries of defence and interior following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.

RelatedTRT World - Syrian authorities recapture 81 Daesh detainees after YPG terror group prison release
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files