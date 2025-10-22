US President Trump has told guests of a Diwali event in Washington that he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone, advising the right-wing Indian leader against going to war with Pakistan.

Modi said on Wednesday he had held a conversation with Trump and thanked the US leader for the call, saying on X that he hoped "our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope."

Modi didn't mention whether the leaders discussed Pakistan.

"I just spoke to your Prime Minister today," Trump told attendees at the Oval Office on Tuesday.

"We had a great conversation. We talked about trade ... Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. And I think the fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing."

Relations plummeted in August when Trump raised tariffs on Indian exports to the United States to 50 percent and US officials accused India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine by buying Moscow's discounted oil.

India has yet to secure a formal trade deal with the United States, despite being among the first nations to initiate negotiations with Washington after Trump began his second term.

Trump also repeated his claim — first made on October 15 — that India would cut Russian oil purchases. New Delhi has neither confirmed nor denied any policy shift.

New Delhi started buying heavily discounted Russian crude in 2022, taking advantage of Western sanctions that limited Moscow's export options.

'Seven planes were shot down'

Several other sources of friction have strained Washington's relationship with India this year.