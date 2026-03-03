World War III will break out if US President Donald Trump "continues his insane course of criminally changing political regimes," the deputy chairman of Russia's powerful Security Council said on Monday.

Speaking in an interview with the Russian state news agency Tass, Dmitry Medvedev described Washington's actions as "a war by the US and its allies to preserve global dominance."

"If Trump continues his insane course of criminally changing political regimes, it will undoubtedly begin. And any event could be the trigger. Any event," he warned.

According to Medvedev's assessment, the vulnerability of US and Israeli officials "has significantly increased" since Iran declared a holy war.

"The fact that the Iranians haven't responded too seriously yet means they don't have many opportunities. But they know how to wait; they are an ancient civilisation," he said.

Trump’s ‘grave mistake’

Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, stressed that "Trump made a grave mistake."

"With his decision, he put all Americans under potential threat, even despite the fact that the Iranian regime is not liked in neighbouring Arab countries.”

Asked whether Iran has the strength to withstand this confrontation, Medvedev replied: "They will cope, but the price of revival will be high. It requires a high level of societal consolidation. And the Americans have provided such consolidation.”