US President Donald Trump has said that Iran is "in big trouble" and cautioned Tehran against employing lethal force against protesters, adding that Washington is closely monitoring the situation.

"Iran’s in big trouble. It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

"We’re watching the situation very carefully."

Trump threatened the United States would respond if Iranian authorities resorted to killing protesters.

"If they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved," he said.

"This is something pretty incredible that’s happening in Iran. It’s an amazing thing to watch," Trump added.

"They’ve done a bad job. They’ve treated their people very badly, and now they’re being paid back."

Trump said any US response would not involve deploying troops on the ground, but would instead focus on measures that would "hit them very hard where it hurts."

Worsening economic conditions

Iran has experienced waves of protests since late December, driven by a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions caused by years of harsh Western sanctions.