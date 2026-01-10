US President Donald Trump has said that Iranians were “looking at freedom,” as protests continued to spread across the country, adding that Washington was ready to offer support.

“Iran is looking at freedom, perhaps like never before,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday.

“The USA stands ready to help!!!”

Iran has witnessed waves of protests since late December, largely due to a steep decline in the value of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions. The demonstrations started on December 28 near Tehran's Grand Bazaar and later expanded to several cities.

There are no official estimates on casualties.