WORLD
2 min read
US judge blocks Trump administration from fast-tracking deportations
Judge Brian Murphy's nationwide restraining order says migrants cannot be deported without giving them a chance to raise claims, citing rights enshrined in the Convention Against Torture.
00:00
US judge blocks Trump administration from fast-tracking deportations
Venezuelan migrants arrive on a flight after being deported from the United States, in Caracas [Reuters] / Reuters
March 28, 2025

A federal judge has blocked US President Donald Trump's administration from deporting migrants to countries with which they had no existing relationship without giving them a chance to raise claims that they would face persecution or torture if sent there.

US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on Friday designed to protect migrants subject to final orders of removal from being swiftly deported to countries other than those that had already been identified during immigration proceedings.

His decision came in a lawsuit filed on Sunday by a group of migrants represented by immigrant rights advocates challenging a policy US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently adopted that is aimed at fast-tracking the deportations of thousands of migrants who had been previously released from detention.

That February 18 directive instructed officers to review all cases of individuals previously released from detention, including those who have complied with the terms of their release, for re-detention and removal to a third country.

RelatedTRT Global - Lawyers file petition in El Salvador to free Venezuelans deported by US


Fear-based claim

RECOMMENDED

Lawyers for the migrants argued the policy exposed an untold number of people to the risk of deportation to countries where they might face danger without providing them any notice or opportunity to present a fear-based claim.

Judge Murphy noted that under the Convention Against Torture, migrants had protections against being removed to countries where they face a likelihood of torture.

"If your position today is that we don't have to give them any notice, and we can send them to any country other than the country to which the immigration court has said no, that's a very surprising thing to hear the government say," he told a Justice Department attorney.

He barred the administration from deporting any individual from the United States to a country other than the one designated for removal in immigration proceedings without providing them written notice and a "meaningful opportunity" to submit a fear-based claim.

"We're relieved the judge saw the urgency of this situation both for our named plaintiffs and other similarly situated individuals," said Trina Realmuto, a lawyer for the migrants at the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'