A federal judge has blocked US President Donald Trump's administration from deporting migrants to countries with which they had no existing relationship without giving them a chance to raise claims that they would face persecution or torture if sent there.

US District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on Friday designed to protect migrants subject to final orders of removal from being swiftly deported to countries other than those that had already been identified during immigration proceedings.

His decision came in a lawsuit filed on Sunday by a group of migrants represented by immigrant rights advocates challenging a policy US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently adopted that is aimed at fast-tracking the deportations of thousands of migrants who had been previously released from detention.

That February 18 directive instructed officers to review all cases of individuals previously released from detention, including those who have complied with the terms of their release, for re-detention and removal to a third country.

Fear-based claim