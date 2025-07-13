President Emmanuel Macron called for a massive boost to France's defence spending, saying freedom in Europe was facing a greater threat than at any time since the end of World War II.

"We are living a pivotal moment," Macron said in a speech on Sunday to the armed forces on the eve of the national Bastille Day holiday, denouncing "imperialist policies", "annexing powers" and the notion that "might is right", all a reference to Russia.

"Never has peace on our continent depended to such an extent on the decisions that we take now," said Macron.

France faced the challenge "of remaining free and masters of our destiny", he added.

Macron said France's defence budget should rise by 3.5 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in 2026, and then by a further three billion euros in 2027.

'Present at their battle stations'

"If you want to be feared, you must be powerful," he said, calling for "mobilisation" for national defence by all government departments.

"Everyone must be present at their battle stations," Macron said.

"We are still ahead, but if we remain at the same speed we will be overtaken tomorrow," he added.

French military and security officials have been warning of global threats weighing on France, with Defence Chief of Staff Chief Thierry Burkhard saying on Friday that Russia posed a "durable" threat to Europe and that the "rank of European countries in tomorrow's world" was being decided in Ukraine, first attacked by Russia in 2022.

Russia currently views France as its "main adversary in Europe", Burkhard said.

He also warned of the consequences of a diminished US commitment to Europe, along with cyber threats, disinformation campaigns and the risk of terror attacks.

"We have to take account of the fact that there has been a change in strategic parameters," he said.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu weighed in, telling the La Tribune weekly newspaper that "it's our job to provide answers".

France needed to make "a new effort" if it wanted to "depend on nobody" in the future, the minister said.

France's defence budget has already increased sharply since Macron took power, rising from 32.2 billion euros ($37.6 billion at current rates) in 2017 to 50.5 billion currently, and is projected to reach 67 billion euros in 2030.