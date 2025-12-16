POLITICS
2 min read
Trump sues BBC over January 6 speech editing
US President Donald Trump files a defamation lawsuit accusing the BBC of misleadingly editing a 2021 speech about the Capitol attack.
Trump sues BBC over January 6 speech editing
Trump says the BBC omitted remarks calling for peaceful protest / Reuters
December 16, 2025

US President Donald Trump has sued the BBC for defamation over edited footage of a January 6, 2021 speech, accusing the British broadcaster of falsely portraying him as encouraging violence during the attack on the US Capitol.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in federal court in Miami, alleges that the BBC spliced together excerpts of Trump’s speech in a way that suggested he urged supporters to storm the Capitol.

Trump says the broadcaster omitted remarks in which he called for peaceful protest.

Trump argues the editing damaged his reputation and violated a Florida law prohibiting deceptive and unfair trade practices.

He is seeking $5 billion in damages on each of two counts, totalling up to $10 billion.

The BBC has apologised to Trump and acknowledged an error of judgement, saying the edited clip created a mistaken impression that he had directly called for violent action.

However, the broadcaster has said there is no legal basis for the lawsuit.

In the filing, Trump said the BBC’s apology showed no "actual remorse" or evidence of institutional changes to prevent similar incidents.

A BBC spokesperson said earlier on Monday that the broadcaster had "no further contact from President Trump’s lawyers at this point" and that its position remained unchanged.

RelatedTRT World - Trump threatens multibillion-dollar lawsuit against BBC over edited video
RECOMMENDED

Huge crises

The edited footage appeared in a "Panorama" documentary broadcast shortly before the 2024 US presidential election.

The programme was not aired in the United States.

The controversy triggered one of the biggest crises in the BBC’s history, leading to the resignation of its two most senior officials.

The broadcaster has said it does not plan to rebroadcast the documentary on any of its platforms.

The BBC is funded through a mandatory television licence fee, a factor that UK lawyers say could complicate any potential damages award.

Trump’s lawyers say the broadcaster caused him significant reputational and financial harm.

The documentary came under scrutiny after the leak of an internal BBC memo from an external standards adviser raising concerns about its editing.

Trump may have chosen to sue in the United States because defamation claims in Britain must be filed within a year of publication, a deadline that has passed for the "Panorama" episode.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims