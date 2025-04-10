Elon Musk has said his work as chief cost-cutter for the Trump administration would yield $150 billion in savings, a significant reduction from earlier estimates that had reached as high as $2 trillion.

"I'm excited to announce that we anticipate savings in fiscal year 2026 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion," Musk told US president Donald Trump at a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday that was open to the media.

Musk, the world's richest person, said the cuts "will actually result in better services for the American people."

The Tesla tycoon, who is Trump's advisor on sharply reducing federal spending, had claimed recently that savings achieved by his Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] would be a trillion dollars.

DOGE's cuts