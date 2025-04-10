WORLD
2 min read
Elon Musk says DOGE will save Trump admin $150B in 2026, down from initial $2T estimate
Tesla tycoon, who is Trump's advisor on sharply reducing federal spending, says the cuts "will actually result in better services for the American people."
00:00
Elon Musk says DOGE will save Trump admin $150B in 2026, down from initial $2T estimate
Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House with Elon Musk in attendance.(Reuters) / Reuters
April 10, 2025

Elon Musk has said his work as chief cost-cutter for the Trump administration would yield $150 billion in savings, a significant reduction from earlier estimates that had reached as high as $2 trillion.

"I'm excited to announce that we anticipate savings in fiscal year 2026 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion," Musk told US president Donald Trump at a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday that was open to the media.

Musk, the world's richest person, said the cuts "will actually result in better services for the American people."

The Tesla tycoon, who is Trump's advisor on sharply reducing federal spending, had claimed recently that savings achieved by his Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] would be a trillion dollars.

RelatedTRT Global - DOGE layoffs hit thousands of US workers. Here's a detailed overview

DOGE's cuts

RECOMMENDED

Musk's role at the White House, which is slated to end next month, faces criticism in part because his companies have had huge US government contracts.

The DOGE reform team has gained access through the US Treasury to sensitive data.

At the cabinet meeting, Trump said Musk's DOGE teams were "fantastic" and urged them to stay in place for the "long haul" to carry out more cost-cutting.

Among DOGE's cuts, thousands of federal grants have been terminated to date, saving $32 billion. The agency has significantly disrupted USAID, claiming substantial savings by dismantling its operations.

The government also canceled hundreds of leases, freeing up $400 million, and scrapped over a hundred contracts worth $4.7 billion — netting about $3.3 billion after accounting for obligations.

Some of the standout cuts by DOGE included $1 billion in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) contracts across agencies.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot