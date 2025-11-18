A Palestinian child and journalist have been injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, medics have said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday that a 47-year-old journalist was injured in his leg by live fire, while a 12-year-old child was wounded in his neck by shrapnel during a raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank.

The journalist was from Al Jazeera, as the media organisation reported that “Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi Yassin was shot in the leg by Israeli forces in the city of Tulkarem.”

The injured Palestinians were hospitalised for medical attention, the organisation said in a statement.

A deadly incursion