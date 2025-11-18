WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli fire wounds Palestinian child, journalist in northern occupied West Bank
Israeli fire wounds a 47-year-old Al Jazeera journalist and a 12-year-old child during a raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem.
Israeli fire wounds Palestinian child, journalist in northern occupied West Bank
Israeli army intervenes as Red Crescent teams transfer the injured to the hospital after Israeli army wounded two Palestinians. / AA
November 18, 2025

A Palestinian child and journalist have been injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, medics have said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday that a 47-year-old journalist was injured in his leg by live fire, while a 12-year-old child was wounded in his neck by shrapnel during a raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank.

The journalist was from Al Jazeera, as the media organisation reported that “Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi Yassin was shot in the leg by Israeli forces in the city of Tulkarem.”

The injured Palestinians were hospitalised for medical attention, the organisation said in a statement.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank raid

A deadly incursion

RECOMMENDED

Tension has been rising in the northern occupied West Bank amid repeated Israeli raids that forced thousands of residents from the area.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been forced to leave refugee camps in the northern occupied West Bank since the Israeli army launched a deadly incursion in the area in January.

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

More than 1,073 Palestinians have since been killed, and 10,700 others wounded in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied territory.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing