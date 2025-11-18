A Palestinian child and journalist have been injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, medics have said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday that a 47-year-old journalist was injured in his leg by live fire, while a 12-year-old child was wounded in his neck by shrapnel during a raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank.
The journalist was from Al Jazeera, as the media organisation reported that “Al Jazeera cameraman Fadi Yassin was shot in the leg by Israeli forces in the city of Tulkarem.”
The injured Palestinians were hospitalised for medical attention, the organisation said in a statement.
A deadly incursion
Tension has been rising in the northern occupied West Bank amid repeated Israeli raids that forced thousands of residents from the area.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been forced to leave refugee camps in the northern occupied West Bank since the Israeli army launched a deadly incursion in the area in January.
The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.
More than 1,073 Palestinians have since been killed, and 10,700 others wounded in attacks by the army and illegal settlers in the occupied territory.
In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.