Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report
Public broadcaster reports Danish forces were placed on high alert for a worst-case scenario before US President Trump backed away after NATO talks.
According to the report, the Danish military directive included orders for soldiers to deploy live ammunition to Greenland. / AP
January 23, 2026

Danish troops were ordered as recently as last week to be prepared with live ammunition in response to a possible US attack on Greenland, Denmark’s public broadcaster DR reported on Friday.

According to the report, the military directive included orders for soldiers to deploy live ammunition to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, in a worst-case scenario.

DR cited central political sources familiar with the decision-making.

The heightened alert remained in effect until US President Donald Trump stepped back from the threat of force following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the broadcaster said.

‘Denmark to resist attacks’

DR also reported that there was broad political backing in Denmark to resist an attack, extending beyond the governing coalition to include a wide range of opposition parties.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in Greenland, citing its strategic position in the Arctic, its mineral resources, and concerns over growing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reiterating Danish sovereignty over the island.

After his meeting with Rutte, Trump said a framework had been established for a potential deal involving Greenland and the wider Arctic region.

He also dropped a threat to impose tariffs on European countries opposing his bid to acquire the territory.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
