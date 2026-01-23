Danish troops were ordered as recently as last week to be prepared with live ammunition in response to a possible US attack on Greenland, Denmark’s public broadcaster DR reported on Friday.

According to the report, the military directive included orders for soldiers to deploy live ammunition to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, in a worst-case scenario.

DR cited central political sources familiar with the decision-making.

The heightened alert remained in effect until US President Donald Trump stepped back from the threat of force following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the broadcaster said.

Related TRT World - Denmark says negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly'

‘Denmark to resist attacks’