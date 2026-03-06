POLITICS
US and Venezuela agree to re-establish diplomatic ties
The United States and Venezuela's interim authorities agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations, marking a significant shift since Maduro's capture.
Diplomatic step follows months of political changes in Caracas / Reuters
March 6, 2026

The United States has said it is restoring diplomatic relations with Venezuela, signalling a potential thaw in ties between the two countries.

In a statement, the US State Department said Washington and Venezuela's interim authorities had agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations.

"The United States and Venezuela's interim authorities have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations. This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela," the department said.

The State Department said the renewed engagement would focus on supporting the Venezuelan people and helping create conditions for political stability.

"Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government," the statement said.

It added that Washington remains committed to working with partners across the region.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Venezuelan people and working with partners across the region to advance stability and prosperity," the department said.

Political changes in Venezuela

The move comes after months of political changes in Venezuela following the removal of former president Nicolas Maduro by Washington earlier this year.

Since then, interim authorities have taken power in Caracas, and the two countries have gradually resumed bilateral contacts.

Diplomatic relations between the United States and Venezuela had been severely strained in recent years, with embassies closed and formal engagement largely halted.

The decision to restore diplomatic and consular ties signals a shift in Washington's approach as it seeks to promote stability and economic recovery in the country.

Officials say the renewed relationship is expected to support efforts aimed at political reconciliation and a future democratic transition in Venezuela.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
