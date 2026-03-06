The United States has said it is restoring diplomatic relations with Venezuela, signalling a potential thaw in ties between the two countries.

In a statement, the US State Department said Washington and Venezuela's interim authorities had agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations.

"The United States and Venezuela's interim authorities have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations. This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela," the department said.

The State Department said the renewed engagement would focus on supporting the Venezuelan people and helping create conditions for political stability.

"Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government," the statement said.

It added that Washington remains committed to working with partners across the region.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Venezuelan people and working with partners across the region to advance stability and prosperity," the department said.