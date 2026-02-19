Israel's increased attacks and forcible transfers of Palestinians "raise concerns over ethnic cleansing" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The UN human rights office said the cumulative impact of Israel's military conduct during the war on Gaza, plus its blockade of the territory, had inflicted living conditions "increasingly incompatible with Palestinians' continued existence as a group in Gaza".

"Intensified attacks, the methodical destruction of entire neighbourhoods and the denial of humanitarian assistance appeared to aim at a permanent demographic shift in Gaza", the office said in a report.

"This, together with forcible transfers, which appear to aim at a permanent displacement, raises concerns over ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the occupied West Bank."

The report looked at November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025.

In the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, the report said the "systematic use of unlawful force" by Israeli security forces, "widespread" arbitrary detention and the "extensive unlawful demolition" of Palestinian homes were being carried out to "systematically discriminate, oppress, control and dominate the Palestinian people".

"These violations were’ altering the character, status and demographic composition of the occupied West Bank, raising serious concerns of ethnic cleansing" it said.

'Inhumane choice'

In Gaza, the report condemned the continued killing and maiming of "unprecedented numbers of civilians", the spread of famine, and the destruction of the "remaining civilian infrastructure".

During the 12 months covered in the report, at least 463 Palestinians, including 157 children, starved to death in Gaza, it said.